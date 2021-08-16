Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of YAMCY opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.
Yamaha Company Profile
