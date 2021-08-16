YF Link (YFL) Price Up 18.7% This Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $139.71 or 0.00300213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $7.20 million and $660,921.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00938069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047483 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

