YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $675,223.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $675,223.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00942066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00110875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047491 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

