Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $12.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.