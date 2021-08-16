Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $12.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

