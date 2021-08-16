Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Kaman posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Several research firms have commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

