Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $128.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $524.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $543.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $511.90 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

