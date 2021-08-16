Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $29.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $94.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. WBB Securities boosted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $917.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

