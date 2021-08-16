Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

PBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 15,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 656,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.