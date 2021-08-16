Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.09. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

ZBH opened at $146.09 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

