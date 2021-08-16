Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.71 million and the highest is $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 198,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

