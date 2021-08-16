Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,618,395 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.