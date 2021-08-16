Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

HWC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 3,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.