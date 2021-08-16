Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $541.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the highest is $545.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 188,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

