Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.30 Million

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $311.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 1,726,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,595. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

