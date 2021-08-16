Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 95,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

