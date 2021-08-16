Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 566,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -663.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

