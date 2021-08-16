Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 5,983,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

