Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.07. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Post by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $57,717,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

