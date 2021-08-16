Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.