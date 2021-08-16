Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,066. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

