Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 90.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

