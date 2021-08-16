Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.59. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

BCC traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. 251,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,272. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

