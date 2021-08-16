Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,539. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

