Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 434,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.29, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

