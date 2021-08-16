Zacks: Brokerages Expect News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for News’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. News posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that News will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,126. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in News by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 768,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 631,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in News by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in News by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

