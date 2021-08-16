Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. 924,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,626. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,959 shares of company stock worth $26,441,475. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

