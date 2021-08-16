Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.83 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

