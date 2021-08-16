Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

