Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of RMNI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

