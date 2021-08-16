Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

