Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSPR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 286.68% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

