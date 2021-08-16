Zacks Investment Research Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

