Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.