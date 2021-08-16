Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

