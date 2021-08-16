Zacks Investment Research Lowers YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

