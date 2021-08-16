Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAZR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

