Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Buy

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.