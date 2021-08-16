Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $150.24 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,354,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

