Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24. Zalando has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

