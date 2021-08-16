Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after acquiring an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

