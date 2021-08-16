Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Archrock worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Archrock by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.