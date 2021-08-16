Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

