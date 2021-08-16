Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

