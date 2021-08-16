Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,262. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.