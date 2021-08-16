Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

