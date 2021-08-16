ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.