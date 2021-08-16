Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $64.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 184,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,548. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

