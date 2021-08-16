ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 2,545,328 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.70, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $289,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

