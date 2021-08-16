ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

