ZumCoin (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $890,811.06 and approximately $66.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

